Norman 'Out of the Darkness' walk aims to prevent, raise awareness of suicide

Editor’s note: This article mentions suicide. A list of resources is included at the bottom of the story.

When Bethany Clay’s father died by suicide in 2001, she said it took her almost 20 years to find a community support system. She’s seen suicide impact many of her friends in Norman and is passionate about education on how to support people affected by it and prevention.

So when Clay was contacted about an opportunity to chair the first American Foundation for Suicide Prevention walk in Norman, she jumped at the opportunity.

Norman is preparing to host its first Out of the Darkness walk on Nov. 12 to support people affected by suicide and decrease stigma. Clay said her goal is to raise $10,000 for research through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's national and local chapters by getting sponsorships with local businesses and teams to sign up to walk.

Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Oklahoma, according to the foundation. Clay said if the walk can help decrease suicide rates and give people a place to talk without feeling excluded, they will have achieved their goals for the event.

“Research shows that 94% of people think that suicide is preventable. If there's that many people that think that, then imagine how many people we can gather together, even just in small communities, to make that possible,” Clay said.

The walk's theme is 'glow, 'and Clay says people can wear bright tutus, face paint and glow-in-the-dark outfits as they shine a light on suicide prevention.

“The impacts and the reach of it is so amazing and surreal, and it just warms my heart, gives me goosebumps, and I really hope that this turns into something bigger in the future, and we get more walks down in this area and just continue to reach out to people,” Clay said.

Oklahomans can learn more about the walk on its website and Facebook page. Teams can sign up to walk on the website, and interested sponsors can email bethany.d.clay@gmail.com for more information.

If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.