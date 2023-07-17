Oklahoma State Department of Health will give out free booster seats to qualifying families

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will host events across the Oklahoma City metro area to help families learn about booster seat safety for children.

They’ll be handing out a limited number of free booster seats at each event to qualifying families. Parents or legal guardians, and their vehicle must be present at the event and show proof of government assistance (e.g. WIC, SNAP, SoonerCare) to qualify for a free booster seat.

State law requires children to ride in a booster seat until they’re eight years old or taller than four feet and nine inches in height.

But according to data collected by AAA and the National Safety Council, more than 90% of children who use lap-and-shoulder seat belts under the age of 10 should still be in a booster seat.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s events are in partnership with Safe Kids Oklahoma, the Metropolitan Library System and Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

Booster Seat Distribution Events:

Southern Oaks Metropolitan Library, 6900 S Walker Ave, OKC, OK 73139



Monday, July 17, 2-4 PM

Monday, Aug. 7, 9:30-11:30 AM

Belle Isle Metropolitan Library, 5501 N Villa Ave, OKC, OK 73112



Monday, July 24, 9:30-11:30 AM

Monday, Aug. 7, 9:30-11:30 AM

Bethany Metropolitan Library, 6700 NW 35th St, Bethany OK 73008

