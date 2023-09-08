Food insecurity grant aims to help Oklahoma's pantries, nonprofits and distribution centers

Oklahoma Human Services announced a $12.5 million grant this week to support the availability of affordable and nutritious foods after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted access.

The food insecurity grant will be funded by an allocation of recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The agency says more than 500,000 Oklahomans are experiencing food insecurity, and nearly 200,000 of those are children.

Dr. Deborah Shropshire, Secretary of Human Services and Oklahoma Human Services Director, says having access to healthy and affordable food is critical.

"When children and families are hungry, even the most basic tasks are made that much harder," Shropshire said.

Applicants must be programs like food pantries, distribution centers and other nonprofits addressing food insecurity. Funding can be used to make physical improvements or purchase equipment to increase the distribution and storage of food.

Grant amounts will be based on the needs of applying programs and the number of applicants. Programs in census-designated food deserts or low- to moderate-income areas with less access to supermarkets will be prioritized.

Applicants must fill out a grant interest form on the department’s website by Oct. 6.