Energy & Environment

Oklahoma Attorney General announces potential lawsuits over 'forever chemicals' pollution

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published September 14, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT
Gentner Drummond wears a dark suit and burgundy tie as he speaks behind a podium before a screen with featuring the Oklahoma Office of Attorney General seal.
Graycen Wheeler
/
KOSU
Gentner Drummond at a press conference.

As concerns mount about “forever chemicals” — also called PFAS — polluting the environment, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has announced potential litigation against companies that add them to the environment.

The PFAS family of chemicals are super useful — they’re in our shampoos, our waterproof clothes, and our non-stick cookware.

But they’ve also been linked with high cholesterol, liver disease, pregnancy complications and some cancers. Firefighters and military personnel are especially at risk because of exposure to PFAS-filled fire suppressants.

Once PFAS find their way into the environment, they don’t ever break down, and they’re difficult to remove.

Now, Drummond says he’s considering litigation against companies that pollute Oklahoma lands and waters with PFAS.

The first step is to solicit proposals from law firms that can advise the AG’s office on how best to protect Oklahoma and its people from forever chemicals.

Tags
Energy & Environment water pollutionenvironmentGentner Drummond
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
