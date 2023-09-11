© 2021 KOSU
Energy & Environment

OG&E seeks approval for rate hike to fund Oklahoma County project

By Nyk Daniels
Published September 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT
Matthew Henry
/
Unsplash

Oklahoma Gas & Electric is seeking approval to replace two aging power generation units, and if approved, customers would have to foot the bill.

In a letter to customers, the utility company says it wants to replace the nearly 60-year-old power generation units at Horseshoe Lake Power Plant in eastern Oklahoma County.

The company says the aging units have become difficult and costly to maintain with some parts being no longer available.

The project would be a "great opportunity to provide improved reliable and resilient electric service for you as we continue to plan for the future," the company wrote.

OG&E has filed a proposal with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. A hearing is scheduled for mid-October to discuss the $331 million project. If approved, the average residential customer would see an increase of $2.20 per month.

The utility company said customers would not see the rate increase until the units are operational, which is planned for late 2026.

Energy & Environment OG&Eelectricity
