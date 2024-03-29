Walters announces new Oklahoma school choice resource office

The new office will be within the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Walters called it the single place to go for Oklahoma parents seeking information related to their child’s education path.

“What we will be doing is moving staff, hiring some additional staff, to ensure that whether it's a charter school, a private school, through vouchers or tax credits, whether it is homeschooling options, whether it's open enrollment or open transfer, we want to make sure that parents have one place to go where they can navigate what their options are with their child,” Walters said.

There was no mention of when or exactly what resources would become available.

Walters said Oklahoma joins only a few other states in the nation with dedicated offices of school choice.

At least three states have a similar office aimed at helping parents navigate their school choice laws: Florida, New Mexico and Arkansas. Other states have information tabs on their website where people can read about their school choice options.

Those options vary from state to state. Nevada, for example, offers a need-based scholarship for students whose parents' income is below 300% of the federal poverty line. Award money is limited to private school tuition, fees, supplies and other educational expenses.

Kansas on the other hand, which offers open enrollment to parents who want their children to attend a public school outside the district they live in, provides a website with information on state statutes. Oklahoma’s laws aim to incentivize parents to choose educational pathways outside the traditional public school system.

The state offers a $5,000-$7,500 tax credit to parents with children in private school, a tax credit to individuals and businesses who donate to nonprofits providing scholarships for private school education and private school vouchers to parents whose children have disabilities and have Individual Education Plans.