Oklahoma Governor appoints new Secretary of Education

Gov. Kevin Stitt named Nellie Tayloe Sanders as the state’s new Secretary of Education Wednesday.

Sanders sits on the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, where she often advocates for school choice and resources for students with learning disabilities.

As a board member, Sanders voted for what would be the nation’s first publicly funded religious school, the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School. She is currently named in the two lawsuits filed after that vote — including one brought by the Oklahoma attorney general.

Due to her new cabinet appointment, Sanders said she will be stepping down as a voting member of the board.

“Nellie has championed innovative paths in education, particularly for those with dyslexic thinking and unique learning styles,” Stitt said in a news release.

Sanders is the second member of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board who recently joined the governor. Former member Brian Bobek was hired in November as Stitt’s deputy chief of staff.

Statewide Virtual Charter School Board Chairman Robert Franklin told the Tulsa World he was “conflicted” about the announcement, given Sanders’ role in the St. Isidore vote.

“The vote Ms. Sanders made was weighty and has been described as one of the most significant pieces of educational policy in the history of Oklahoma’s educational frontier,” Franklin said. “Alas, Ms. Sanders is a thoughtful and engaging contributor, but her background and experience in supporting public education systems is not replete.”

Sanders will be taking the place of former Education Secretary Katherine Curry, who resigned in November after three months on the job, citing mismanagement at the State Department of Education.

Sanders called the cabinet appointment a privilege in the news release.

"My goal is to empower parents with choices and support teachers in unleashing their full potential — moving beyond the constraints of politics and bureaucracy," Sanders said. "It’s about creating a landscape where every student, irrespective of their background or learning style, is valued and prepared for the future."