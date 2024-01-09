Several Tulsa schools moved off federal low-performance list

A dozen Tulsa public schools have seen enough improvement to be moved off a federal list for poor performance.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson made the announcement at Monday evening's board of education meeting.

Another four schools had already improved enough to be moved off a state list.

"That's 16 schools who've already had their designations improved since the start of December," Johnson said.

A dozen schools had been on a list known as Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI), meaning those performing at the bottom 5% of impoverished schools.

The CSI list is part of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), a law signed under President Obama which replaced parts of President Bush's No Child Left Behind Act.

Four other schools were moved off a list for Most Rigorous Intervention (MRI) last month.

At Monday's meeting, Johnson said TPS appreciated "our collaborative work with the Oklahoma State Department of Education as [OSDE is] continuously reviewing our schools."

"So much work is still to be done," Johnson added. "So I just want to make sure that it's known that we've had a small celebration and we are back on task with ensuring that we move more schools off of those lists."

Johnson said the following schools were moved off the CSI list:

Bell Elementary

Dolores Huerta Elementary

Greenwood Leadership Academy

Key Elementary

Lewis and Clark Elementary

MacArthur Elementary

McKinley Elementary

Owen Elementary

Patrick Henry Elementary

Robertson Elementary

Lindbergh Elementary

Edison Preparatory Middle



The following schools had been removed from the state's MRI list in December:



Hamilton Elementary

Tulsa MET High

Walt Whitman Elementary

McClure Elementary

Griffin's resignation

The TPS board voted to accept the resignation of board member Dr. Jerry Griffin (District 6).

Griffin had announced his resignation the day after the board voted to make Johnson's status as the district's superintendent official.

The board's next meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 16.