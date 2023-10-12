Oklahoma State Board of Education member resigns

Oklahoma’s top school board has another vacancy.

Suzanne Reynolds announced her resignation Wednesday from her at-large seat on the Oklahoma State Board of Education, bringing her 10-month tenure to an end.

Gov. Kevin Stitt will appoint her to the board of regents for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, his office announced.

The seven-seat board already was short a member after Trent Smith resigned in May. The governor has yet to choose a replacement for Smith and now must find another for Reynolds. The Governor’s Office said it will now begin the process to select a new appointee.

Reynolds, an Oklahoma City pharmacist, expressed in her resignation letter the “deepest gratitude” to Stitt for appointing her to the state Board of Education and cited the governor’s vision as the “driving force behind the board’s efforts.”

“I am proud of the progress we have made together in addressing pressing issues and ensuring every child in Oklahoma receives a world-class education,” she wrote.

Reynolds was part of a new batch of members Stitt appointed to the board in January who have aligned with state Superintendent Ryan Walters’ politics and policy goals.

She took part in unanimous votes by the board to remove the word “diverse” from the state’s academic standards for computer science and to approve a rule that requires school employees to notify children’s parents if students change their gender identity or pronouns.

The state board recently placed new requirements on Tulsa Public Schools to complete various improvements to maintain its accreditation status.

“Suzanne leaves behind a legacy of unwavering commitment toward elevating our education system, and I have no doubt she will continue to do good for parents and students in our state,” Stitt said in a statement.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

