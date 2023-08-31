Tulsa elementary school cancels classes due to 'suspicious circumstances'

Tulsa Public Schools notified parents Thursday morning that Disney Elementary was closed “out of an abundance of caution.”

Later, TPS said the police response was prompted by a custodian who discovered “unidentified materials” outside the school. By mid-morning, the Tulsa Police Department determined there was no credible threat and issued an all-clear.

The suspicious items in question, including a number of yellow plastic canisters that apparently had been the subject of some circulated photos, were found to be misplaced construction materials.

The closure is the first so far related to a string of bomb threats that have been plaguing the district. Those bomb threats are linked to a social media post from a far-right group. The post was shared by State Superintendent Ryan Walters just after the first bomb threat last week.

Neither TPD nor TPS responded immediately to a request for comment on how anxiety around the bomb threats is related to the closure of Disney Elementary.

Here are the statements from TPS. The first was sent around 7:30 a.m. Thursday:

Tulsa Police Department is on the scene at Disney Elementary this morning investigating suspicious circumstances. We are suspending school for today out of an abundance of caution for our school community. Safety of our students and families is of the utmost importance. TPD and other authorities are continuing to investigate, and we will provide an update when we have further information. Staff will report to the school's relocation site, Christview Christian Church at 2525 S Garnett. If your child has been dropped off or is in route, they will be kept safe at this relocation site.

The second was sent around 11 a.m. Thursday: