Oklahoma State University receives $3.5 million gift for Indigenous health initiative

Novo Nordisk , a pharmaceutical company, donated $3.5 million to the Center for Indigenous Health Research and Policy (CIHRP) at Oklahoma State University which will fund the Indigenous Foodways and Health Initiative.

The initiative will support Indigenous food systems and practices that strengthen language revitalization efforts and secure access to traditional foods.

In a press release , CIHRP Director and rural health professor Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan wrote initiatives that support cultural practices and traditions are the most effective strategies for promoting health.

“Gifts like this one from Novo Nordisk support Native peoples to implement programs of greatest priority to them, which are culturally centered and use Indigenous research methods,” Jernigan wrote.

Novo Nordisk aims to combat chronic illnesses like diabetes, obesity, and rare blood and endocrine diseases. According to the press release, many of those conditions have prevalence in Indigenous populations. The company produces half of the world’s insulin supply.

Jernigan wrote the gift is an endorsement of the work done at the CIHRP, adding she is honored to be able to continue a partnership with Indigenous communities.

“Our goal is simple, we believe all Native people should have the chance to lead a healthy, happy life and our work is always focused on this goal,” Jernigan wrote.