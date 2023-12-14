Oklahoma awards American Airlines $22 million to expand  operations in Tulsa

When an American Airlines plane needs work on its engine or airframe, it often goes to Tulsa. That’s where the company’s Tech Ops facility is, on the grounds of the Tulsa International Airport.

Now, American Airlines is looking to expand that location, and the state is providing funds to support it.

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced it’s giving $22 million to American Airlines as part of the state’s Business Expansion Incentive Program. Those funds will go towards $400 million in improvements planned for the facility over the next three years. American Airlines says the expansion will add 300 jobs.

American Airlines is one of five Business Expansion Incentive Program recipients announced Wednesday. The others are a manufacturing company in McAlester, a new hospital in Fredrick, an aerospace complex in Lawton and an industrial coating facility in Seminole.