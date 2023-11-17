© 2021 KOSU
Oklahoma City Starbucks workers join nationwide strike effort

By Hannah France
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Starbucks workers at 36th and May in Oklahoma City join a nationwide strike effort on the company's Red Cup Day.
Hannah France
/
KGOU
Hundreds of Starbucks workers across the country are using the company’s lucrative holiday season to bring attention to labor violations.

Striking Starbucks workers and supporters gathered outside the store on NW 36th St. and May Ave. in Oklahoma City on the company’s Red Cup Day, an annual promotional event to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

Starbucks worker and union organizer Collin Pollitt said the strike is an effort to bring the company to the bargaining table.

“Red Cup Day is a chronically understaffed day and Starbucks continues to violate labor laws instead of bargain in good faith with us,” Pollitt said.

This strike comes as sentiments toward the Starbucks Workers Union is mixed in the OKC metro area, as one currently union store has filed a petition for a decertification vote, while another store in Midwest City has recently voted to join the union.
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
