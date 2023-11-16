© 2021 KOSU
Midwest City Starbucks votes to unionize

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published November 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Hamza Inayat
/
Unsplash

As the Starbucks Workers Union’s efforts ramp up nationwide ahead of the company’s lucrative holiday season, another Starbucks location in Oklahoma has voted to unionize.

The Starbucks located at 29th St. and Air Depot in Midwest City voted 13-3 in favor of joining the Starbucks Workers Union.

The move makes it the fourth store in Oklahoma to unionize since 2021 when national unionization efforts began.

The election results come as hundreds of union Starbucks stores across the country are planning a mass unfair labor practice strike on Nov. 16th’s Red Cup Day, which is the company’s yearly holiday promotional event.
Business labor unionsStarbucks
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
