What's Making Us Happy: A guide to your weekend viewing and reading

Collecting the Simpsons: The Merchandise and Legacy of Our Favorite Nuclear Family

Collecting the Simpsons is a book about Simpsons merchandise — niche audience, I know, but if you're in this niche, you will love this book. I was a '90s kid. I was a Simpsons kid. This book takes you through the T-shirts, the video games, the comics, the cookie jars, all the Simpsons stuff that was being produced around the mid-'90s. It's got interviews with writers, directors and collectors. It goes into the bootleg Bart phenomenon where Bart Simpson was drawn fighting in the Gulf War and playing reggae music. It's a really fun and interesting trip into that time — and a really gorgeous book. — Jordan Morris

The Angel of Indian Lake, by Stephen Graham Jones

Horror novelist Stephen Graham Jones has just publishedThe Angel of Indian Lake.It's the conclusion of The Indian Lake trilogy, about Jade Daniels, a young woman who wonders if she is a final girl.She's a big slasher movie fan, and she uses all the information and knowledge that she has learned from those stories to survive — it's sort of her philosophy of living. Jones is a Native American author and he's so close to the culture when he writes about horror, and werewolves, and vampires and slashers. It is frightening and bloody, but it is also a thoughtful journey of a young woman coming to terms with the idea that she may not be a final girl, but may in fact be a trainer or a mentor for a series of final girls. He writes with such poetry and sensitivity; his books are 90% about these really beautiful, touching, complex interpersonal relationships, and 10% the best gore you ever had. — Walter Chaw

The new season of Is It Cake?

In a world in which you never know what you're going to get when you turn on a streaming show (Is it going to be too heavy? Is it going to be too goofy?) Netflix's Is It Cake? is a game show where people look at something and try to answer the question: Is it cake? It's hosted by Mikey Day with a very interesting collection of judges and bakers who come on.

Between that, and the return of the Netflix show Physical: 100, which is just 100 people competing on all kinds of different physical tasks — I am completely happy when it comes to things that I can watch on Netflix without having to pay any attention. — Linda Holmes

