© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

First Americans Museum will host a Winter Holiday Art Market in Oklahoma City

KOSU | By Cheyenne Leach
Published November 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Indigenous Santa poses with two attendees of the First Americans Museum 2021 Winter Art Market. He's back for the 2022 event at FAM this weekend.
Courtesy First Americans Museum
Indigenous Santa poses with two attendees of the First Americans Museum 2021 Winter Art Market. He's back for the 2023 event at FAM this weekend.

The holiday season is starting early at the First Americans Museum of Oklahoma with the annual Winter Holiday Art Market this weekend.

Each December, the First Americans Museum holds the Winter Holiday Art Market. The exhibit showcases over 50 artists and vendors, selected as the best First American artists in the country.

From handmade jewelry, authentic food and remarkable art, the Winter Holiday Art Market has something for any and all visitors to enjoy.

The event will be held Friday through Sunday.

First Americans Museum (FAM) shares the histories of Oklahoma’s 39 tribal nations. The museum honors the indigenous people who inhabited what is now the state of Oklahoma.

A full schedule of the event is below:

Friday

  • 6 p.m. Doors open to Hall of the People
  • 9 p.m. – Close

Saturday

  • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artist Market – Hall of The People

Artist Demonstrations & Story Time in Five Moons Theater

  • 1 p.m. Story Time with Sarah Brown, Choctaw
  • 2 p.m. Metalsmithing with JJ Otero, Master Silversmith
  • 3 p.m. Story Time with Sarah Brown + (Indigenous Santa Visit)
  • 4 p.m. – Close

Sunday

  • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artist Market – Hall of The People

Artist Demonstrations & Story Time in Five Moons Theater

  • 1 p.m. Story Time with Sarah Brown, Choctaw
  • 2 p.m. Metalsmithing with JJ Otero, Master Silversmith
  • 3 p.m. Story Time with Sarah Brown + (Indigenous Santa Visit)
  • 4 p.m. – Close

* indicates required
Tags
Arts & Culture First Americans MuseumChristmas
Cheyenne Leach
Cheyenne Leach is KOSU's news intern.
See stories by Cheyenne Leach
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content