© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is a 401(k) with a monthly check the future of retirement savings?

Published May 8, 2024 at 8:33 AM CDT

BlackRock and others plotting the future of retirement funds. BlackRock and other financial companies are trying out a new type of 401(k) that will include a monthly check. With a looming retirement crisis due to an aging population, many are looking for ways to secure their future without relying on social security.

Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill On Money” and a CBS News business analyst, joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now