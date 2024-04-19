© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Week in politics: Israel retaliates against Iran, Trump's criminal trial

Published April 19, 2024 at 8:06 AM CDT

We speak with ABC News political director Rick Klein and USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers to discuss the U.S. response to Iran’s attack on Israel; jury selection in former President Donald Trump’s trial stemming from a hush money payment to a porn star; and the three foreign aid bills advancing in the House.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now