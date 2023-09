We may all try to do our part to recycle plastics at home. But in the United States, only about 5% of all plastic is actually recycled.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks to Judith Enck of the non-profit Beyond Plastics about plastic pollution and what we can do about it.

