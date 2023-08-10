© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Investigation into fire at the Oklahoma County Detention Center continues

KOSU | By Peggy Dodd
Published August 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT
The Oklahoma County Detention Center in west downtown Oklahoma City, Okla.
Ryan LaCroix
/
KOSU
The Oklahoma County Detention Center in west downtown Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire at the Oklahoma County Detention Center at 6:25 a.m. Thursday morning.

The fire started in the jail’s laundry room, in a cart full of laundry. The cart, clothing and a nearby rack were all damaged in the flames.

No injuries were reported, and no inmates had to be moved because of the fire. There wasn’t any inmates in the laundry room when the fire started.

In a news release sent to reporters, the Oklahoma County Detention Center officials wrote the fire suppression system put out the fire shortly after it started. When Oklahoma City Fire arrived, they called for an arson investigator.

Though it isn’t clear what caused the fire, the jail wrote it seemed like the clothes in the cart spontaneously combusted. An investigation into the fire continues.

* indicates required

Tags
Local News Oklahoma County JailfirefightersOklahoma City
Peggy Dodd
Peggy Dodd is an intern at KOSU.
See stories by Peggy Dodd
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU
Related Content