Investigation into fire at the Oklahoma County Detention Center continues

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire at the Oklahoma County Detention Center at 6:25 a.m. Thursday morning.

The fire started in the jail’s laundry room, in a cart full of laundry. The cart, clothing and a nearby rack were all damaged in the flames.

No injuries were reported, and no inmates had to be moved because of the fire. There wasn’t any inmates in the laundry room when the fire started.

In a news release sent to reporters, the Oklahoma County Detention Center officials wrote the fire suppression system put out the fire shortly after it started. When Oklahoma City Fire arrived, they called for an arson investigator.

Though it isn’t clear what caused the fire, the jail wrote it seemed like the clothes in the cart spontaneously combusted. An investigation into the fire continues.