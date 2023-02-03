Week in politics: Omar kicked off committee, talks start on police reform

Politico’s Eugene Daniels and NBC’s Scott Wong join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the political takeaways from Republicans voting to kick Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar off of the Foreign Affairs Committee for anti-semitic comments she’s already apologized for, and whether Democrats and Republicans can strike a deal on police reform in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death.

