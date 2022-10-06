Tonya Mosley
Tonya Mosley is a correspondent and former host of Here & Now, and the creator and host of the podcast Truth Be Told. She has been a regular contributing interviewer for Fresh Air since 2021.
Prior to Here & Now, Mosley served as a host and the Silicon Valley bureau chief for KQED in San Francisco. Her other experiences include senior education reporter & host for WBUR, television correspondent for Al Jazeera America and television reporter in several markets including Seattle, Wash., and Louisville, Ky.
In 2015, Mosley was awarded a John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship at Stanford University, where she co-created a workshop for journalists on the impact of implicit bias and co-wrote a Belgian/American experimental study on the effects of protest coverage. Mosley has won several national awards for her work, most recently an Emmy Award in 2016 for her televised piece "Beyond Ferguson," and an Edward R. Murrow award for her public radio series "Black in Seattle."
