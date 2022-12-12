Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco
I cover issues related to wildlife, conservation and ecology for Harvest Public Media and the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk from WNIJ in DeKalb, Illinois. I’m a Report For America corps member.
Before landing at WNIJ, I worked with StoryCorps, City Bureau, the Third Coast International Audio Festival and In These Times magazine. I’ve produced national stories for All Things Considered and Morning Edition.
I grew up in Rockford, Illinois and graduated from Knox College, where I studied Latin American History and Economics.
The Census of Agriculture produces the clearest snapshot of agriculture in the U.S. as it exists. The USDA will begin mailing questionnaires to all known agricultural producers this month.
Bobcat hunting and trapping is commonplace throughout much of the United States, with the exception of a handful of holdout states. Despite the abundance of the wildcat nationwide, some conservationists are pushing back on the open season.
Climate change-fueled hurricanes and sea-level rise get a lot of attention, but Mississippi River Basin communities also are experiencing the effects of global warming.
A data center in DeKalb, Illinois, is the testing ground for a new sustainable concrete. Is this greenwashing or can new mixtures contribute to reducing the construction industry's carbon footprint?
The rusty patched bumble bee is endangered and losing some of its last habitat, an Illinois prairie. A multi-million dollar airport expansion is stalled because of a last-minutes sighting of the bees.