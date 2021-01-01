Ben Felder, Investigate Midwest

Ben Felder covers agribusiness and the meat industry in Oklahoma for Investigate Midwest.

Felder previously worked for The Oklahoman as a political enterprise reporter blending narrative storytelling, data analysis and investigative reporting to cover the state’s political leaders, the influences behind them, and their impact on everyday Oklahomans. Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, and a graduate of Trevecca University in Nashville, Felder lives in Oklahoma City with his wife, Lori, and son, Satchel.