In Oklahoma's first election of 2024, Beaver County voters greenlight career tech expansion

This was just the first round of voting in Oklahoma this year. Voters will head to the polls at least six more times in 2024, including for a presidential election in November.

But here are some of the notable results. Full results are available via the state Department of Elections website.

Technology Center expands into the panhandle

Oklahoma’s panhandle gained another post-secondary education resource for Beaver County students.

Residents comfortably passed the proposition with 60% of the vote to expand the High Plains Technology Center’s district into the county. There are 3,101 registered voters in Beaver County and despite freezing temperatures and bitter wind chills, 762 of them turned out to vote.

Currently, the only resource for students seeking post-secondary education in the panhandle is Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

County property owners will not be taxed until the end of the year but the center plans to start offering services to Beaver County students in the fall. A penny and 2 mills property tax levy for building and general fund operations will begin at the end of December.

Grove to build new fire and police stations

Voters approved a 0.6% sales tax increase for new police and fire department stations.

In total 62% of the residents approved the bond. A property tax increase for the new stations was struck down in September. Grove city officials said in a press release raising the sales tax is a better way to raise the funds.

The increase could last up to 15 years.

Voters approve Oakdale Public Schools bond

Edmond residents living in the Oakdale Public Schools district overwhelmingly passed an $11 million school bond with about 86% of the vote.

The bond will pay to renovate and repair the Oakdale Public School building, increase security and replace some HVAC units. It will also be used to construct five new classrooms and add or replace technology.

Property owners in the school district will have an increase of $88.36 annually for every $1,000 of property tax.

The four-year bond will be paid off in 2028.