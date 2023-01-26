Tiny Desk meets globalFEST: Taraf de Caliu, Noura Mint Seymali and more

For the third year, Tiny Desk concerts team up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival — Tiny Desk meets globalFEST.

Hosted by Angélique Kidjo, the series echoes globalFEST's live flagship event in spirit but is centered in the framework of the Tiny Desk concert series. This collaboration presents exclusive video performances from nine artists filmed in their respective homelands, on the road and in exile all over the world. There will be three nights of concerts, each featuring three bands, on consecutive nights beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. The globalFEST team wrote the following biographical information about each performer.

Taraf de Caliu, Romania

After more than three decades of relentlessly touring all over the world, the founding members of Taraf de Haïdouks reunited for a new project: Taraf de Caliu. The musicians from Clejani, Romania, are the last generation of "lăutari" that carry on this authentic traditional music from southern Romania, the music that defined them as one of the best gypsy bands in the world. Under the lead of Caliu, the iconic violinist of the taraf, they are on the road again.

SET LIST

"Ca la Breaza"

"Hora lui Caliu"

"Dragostea de la Clejani"

"Ciocârlia"

MUSICIANS

Gheorghe Anghel "Caliu": violin

Robert Gheorghe: violin

Iulian Vlad: double bass

Marin Manole: accordion, vocals

Ionuț Gulună: vocals

Cristinel Turturică: cimbalom

CREDITS

Production: Șaraimanic & DWMT Production

Producer: Călina Purje

Director: Andrei Gheorghe

1st AD: Tudor Costache

Camera operators: Alexandru Yatesey, Răzvan Leucea, Paul Chirilă

Camera assistant: Daniel Sandu

Live recording: Mihai "Mushu" Popa

Mix and master: Mihai "Mushu" Popa, Andrei Boanță

Video edit and colorization: Paul Vlăsceanu

Props on set: Dan Statache

Special thanks to Larisa Perde, Răzvan Murgu, Șaraimanic Community, Diud, Michel Winter, Isabel Soffer

Noura Mint Seymali, Mauritania

Noura Mint Seymali is Mauritania's defining artist on the international stage. Drawing on the timeless repertoire of the Moorish griot, a hereditary class of musical poets and historians, her band conjures "a full blown sandstorm of hypnotic grooves, melding traditional Mauritanian instruments within an electrified psychedelic rock band." Expanding a sound born of Arab and sub-Saharan roots, Noura Mint Seymali bends the arc of Moorish musical tradition to fit our contemporary moment.

SET LIST

"Na Ha"

"Tasirit"

"Ghlana"

MUSICIANS

Noura Mint Seymali: vocals, ardine

El Jeich Chighaly: guitar

Ousmane Touré: bass

Matthew Tinari: drums

CREDITS

Producer: Matthew Tinari

Audio: Dahman Ba

Video: Dahman Ba, Line Diop, 2F Xaliss

Special thanks to Levrig Restaurant, Nouakchott

Justin Adams & Mauro Durante released an award-winning debut album, Still Moving, in 2021, moving from serene minimalism to wild catharsis. Adams (producer of Tinariwen's breakout albums and guitarist with Robert Plant) plays with a post-punk guitar approach enriched by his passion for Arabic music and African trance blues, while Durante is a sought-after violinist and percussionist and leader of southern Italy's acclaimed Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino, who performed its iconic taranta and pizzica dance songs at globalFEST in 2012.

SET LIST

"Talassa"

"Cupa Cupa"

"Dark Road Down"

MUSICIANS

Justin Adams

Mauro Durante

CREDITS

Producer: Run Productions

Audio: Yanna Plougoulm, Antonin Volson

Video: Samuel Volson, Camera Silens

TINY DESK TEAM

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Editing: Joshua Bryant

Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer and Bill Bragin

2023 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin and Meera Dugal

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Host: Angélique Kidjo

Legal Services: Tamizdat

Legal Services: Duane Morris

Video Production: Karim Tabbaa

FUNDERS:

The Mellon Foundation

The National Endowment for the Arts

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

SPECIAL THANKS:

Ken Umezaki

Fabian Alsultany

Steven Kirkpatrick

David Komar

