Ryan LaCroix's favorite Oklahoma albums of 2023
Ryan LaCroix, host of The Oklahoma Rock Show, shares his favorite Oklahoma albums of 2023.
15. Zzaj - The Real Me
LISTEN: Carry Me, Jazminoid, Pretty Mini
14. Sky Hemenway - Plum EP
LISTEN: Plum, Happier, What’s Wrong/What’s Right
13. Photocopy - SHELLS (YOU CAN)
LISTEN: Popriff Johnson, Stay a While, Same as Me
12. Mad Honey - Satellite Aphrodite
LISTEN: Fold, Heavier Still, Satellite Aphrodite
11. Plain Speak - Calamity
LISTEN: Downhill Forward, Rip (so what), I Was a Flame
10. Swim Fan - Do U Mind?
LISTEN: Hydro, Cruise, Doin’ Alright
9. Chelsea Days - sincerely,
LISTEN: Always, Iggy, Twisted
8. K.O. - International Not Local EP
LISTEN: Panic At The Disco, Too Much, Nice To Meet You
7. Husbands - CUATRO
LISTEN: Can’t Do Anything, Lost Weekend, Tascam Blues
6. Lincka - El Putasio EP
LISTEN: CAÑON, Rola de Las Comadres, El Putasio
5. Limp Wizurdz - Vile
LISTEN: Plastic Moan, Vile, Tope Suicida
4. cursetheknife - There's a Place I Can Rest
LISTEN: The Gift, Parasite, Big Ole House
3. Carter Sampson - Gold
LISTEN: Black Blizzard, Can’t Stop Me Now, Gold
2. Keyland - Sundress & Shade Trees
LISTEN: As Sweet As It Could Be, Been A Fool, Tulsa
1. S. Reidy & SunnyMac - SECRET ALBUM
Norman rapper S. Reidy has been at it for nearly a decade, and SECRET ALBUM is the realization of all his prior efforts. He refers to his fourth studio album as an 18-minute trauma dump dressed up "in hooks that you can sing along with friends." That's reflected in the verbal barrages and distorted background sounds sprinkled with introspective verses on mental health, all laid over the top of beats from Wales producer SunnyMac. Ultimately, SECRET ALBUM is a collection of impressive jams that's over before you know it, leaving plenty of time to start it over again.
LISTEN: ODE TO MY REGRET, HOT DOG!, KEEP GOING
More albums I really enjoyed:
- Breaking Sad - Breaking Sad EP
- Doubles - Looking For You EP
- Factory Obscura - Mix-Tape, Vol. 4
- HAFFWAY - Prequel EP
- Helen Kelter Skelter - CHROMA CRAWL EP
- Various Artists - Help Oklahoma Teachers compilation
- Hunter Senft - American Love Songs
- Jabee - Am I Good Enough
- Joey Frendo - Bound For Heartache
- Keyland - Growin' Pains
- Kyle Nix & The 38's - After The Flood, Vol. 1
- Labadie House - WrestleVania
- Laine and the Laters - After the Land Run
- Lance Roark - Better Man
- Lazy Circles - Divining
- The Lunar Laugh - In The Black
- Medisin - In The Woods
- Parker Millsap - Wilderness Within You
- Psych the Wordsmith ft. Sun Deep - Deep Psych EP
- Ramsey Thornton - American Nervousness EP
- Rat F!nk - Year of the Rat EP
- Saint Loretto - Blooming
- Skating Polly - Chaos County Line
- Softaware - Molt
- Sophia Massad - Stay
- Space Camp - Space Camp
- TOOMBZ - This Is Not A Dream
- Traindodge - The Alley Parade
- Turnpike Troubadours - A Cat In The Rain
- WYATT - TAKE ME HOME EP suite
- YZMN - Therapy
- Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
