Ryan LaCroix's favorite Oklahoma albums of 2023

Ryan LaCroix, host of The Oklahoma Rock Show, shares his favorite Oklahoma albums of 2023.

15. Zzaj - The Real Me

LISTEN: Carry Me, Jazminoid, Pretty Mini

14. Sky Hemenway - Plum EP

LISTEN: Plum, Happier, What’s Wrong/What’s Right

13. Photocopy - SHELLS (YOU CAN)

LISTEN: Popriff Johnson, Stay a While, Same as Me

12. Mad Honey - Satellite Aphrodite

LISTEN: Fold, Heavier Still, Satellite Aphrodite

11. Plain Speak - Calamity

LISTEN: Downhill Forward, Rip (so what), I Was a Flame

10. Swim Fan - Do U Mind?

LISTEN: Hydro, Cruise, Doin’ Alright

9. Chelsea Days - sincerely,

LISTEN: Always, Iggy, Twisted

8. K.O. - International Not Local EP

LISTEN: Panic At The Disco, Too Much, Nice To Meet You

7. Husbands - CUATRO

LISTEN: Can’t Do Anything, Lost Weekend, Tascam Blues

6. Lincka - El Putasio EP

LISTEN: CAÑON, Rola de Las Comadres, El Putasio

5. Limp Wizurdz - Vile

LISTEN: Plastic Moan, Vile, Tope Suicida

4. cursetheknife - There's a Place I Can Rest

LISTEN: The Gift, Parasite, Big Ole House

3. Carter Sampson - Gold

LISTEN: Black Blizzard, Can’t Stop Me Now, Gold

2. Keyland - Sundress & Shade Trees

LISTEN: As Sweet As It Could Be, Been A Fool, Tulsa

1. S. Reidy & SunnyMac - SECRET ALBUM

Norman rapper S. Reidy has been at it for nearly a decade, and SECRET ALBUM is the realization of all his prior efforts. He refers to his fourth studio album as an 18-minute trauma dump dressed up "in hooks that you can sing along with friends." That's reflected in the verbal barrages and distorted background sounds sprinkled with introspective verses on mental health, all laid over the top of beats from Wales producer SunnyMac. Ultimately, SECRET ALBUM is a collection of impressive jams that's over before you know it, leaving plenty of time to start it over again.

LISTEN: ODE TO MY REGRET, HOT DOG!, KEEP GOING

Listen to the Oklahoma Rock Show, every Friday night at 7 p.m. on The Spy on KOSU.