© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 'El Tiny' takeover returns with next-level performances

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published September 19, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT

It's our third annual complete takeover of the Tiny Desk, and this year we're bringing you a whole array of "El Tiny" performances that represent this moment in Latin music. This year, our music is claiming space on the global stage in some unprecedented ways.

Artists from across Latin America are flexing Latin rhythms and blending storied instruments using new wave methods. This year's Mexican regional wave finds varied expression at the Tiny Desk with sad sirrieño DannyLux and pop star Becky G. The brand new "hija del rap" Dominican J Noa pays tribute to her ancestors, while the reina del trap herself, Puerto Rico's Ivy Queen, reigns at her Tiny Desk.

Con tanto orgullo y cariño, we present a collection of roots-driven, next-level performances that remind us of who we are, and catapult us to a place of authenticity in a world where "todo el mundo quiere ser Latino."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now