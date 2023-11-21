Route 66 landmark Arcadia Round Barn will get a $100,000 facelift

An Oklahoma Route 66 landmark is about to undergo a renovation thanks to a grant from the National Park Service’s Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program.

The Arcadia Historical Society has received a $30,000 grant for the iconic round barn, with a match of $79,850 to be provided by the historical society.

Grant funds will help to re-side the barn using materials and methods that were used when the barn was constructed in 1898, and again when it was restored in 1992.

“The Round Barn is an iconic Route 66 landmark, and the historical society is charged with keeping it in the best repair possible,” said Ann Young, president of the society, who also wrote the grant proposal. “Time and the Oklahoma weather have taken their toll on the barn’s beautiful red siding, and the historical society board is excited to launch a rejuvenation project.”

The contract has been awarded to Dana Holman of Wellston, who has experience in doing carpentry and construction on historical properties.

The barn is a popular stop for Route 66 travelers. Officials say about 40,000 people visit it annually. The structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.