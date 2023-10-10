Edmond's Pelican Bay 'hemorrhaging' thousands of gallons a day this summer

“Our pool still looked beautiful,” the facility’s general manager Marina Wells told Edmond City Council at the end of September. “It's just something that you need to be very aware of, is that we are hemorrhaging water.”

As first reported by NonDoc, the city is considering avenues to renovate or replace the aquatics facility, which served more than 50,000 swimmers this year. Even the cheapest proposed option is projected to cost millions of dollars.

The water loss jumped up 20% between 2021 and 2022. Wells said she doesn’t have the exact numbers yet for this year’s pool season, but she can tell the leak has worsened just from watching the water levels drop overnight if the pool isn’t refilled.

“It's one of those where it's going to get worse if nothing is corrected,” Wells said.