Bethany receives $100,000 grant from the state to repair & improve water infrastructure
Communities across Oklahoma benefitted from lots of rain last month. But as water levels rose in ditches and storm drains on July 9, the levels in one of Bethany’s water towers started to drop.
Stormwater had washed out dirt and a metal brace holding up a water line, causing the unsupported line to collapse. It spilled treated water into a canal and drained the tower’s supply.
The city expects repairing the water line and improving the stormwater system will cost nearly $300,000.
But Bethany just received an emergency grant from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to cover a third of that cost. The city will pay for the rest, but the grant should save ratepayers about $175,000 they would have ultimately owed on a loan with interest.
