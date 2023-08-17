© 2021 KOSU
Local News

Bethany receives $100,000 grant from the state to repair & improve water infrastructure

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published August 17, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT
A white water tower with blue trim says BETHANY in blue letters.
Graycen Wheeler
/
KOSU

Communities across Oklahoma benefitted from lots of rain last month. But as water levels rose in ditches and storm drains on July 9, the levels in one of Bethany’s water towers started to drop.

Stormwater had washed out dirt and a metal brace holding up a water line, causing the unsupported line to collapse. It spilled treated water into a canal and drained the tower’s supply.

The city expects repairing the water line and improving the stormwater system will cost nearly $300,000.

But Bethany just received an emergency grant from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to cover a third of that cost. The city will pay for the rest, but the grant should save ratepayers about $175,000 they would have ultimately owed on a loan with interest.

Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
