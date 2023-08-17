Bethany receives $100,000 grant from the state to repair & improve water infrastructure

Stormwater had washed out dirt and a metal brace holding up a water line, causing the unsupported line to collapse. It spilled treated water into a canal and drained the tower’s supply.

The city expects repairing the water line and improving the stormwater system will cost nearly $300,000.

But Bethany just received an emergency grant from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to cover a third of that cost. The city will pay for the rest, but the grant should save ratepayers about $175,000 they would have ultimately owed on a loan with interest.