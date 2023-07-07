© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Former Canadian County elections chief sentenced for uncounted votes

KOSU | By Peggy Dodd
Published July 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
A sign director voters to a polling place.
KOSU
/
A sign director voters to a polling place on Super Tuesday in 2020.

Former Canadian County Elections Chief Wanda Armold was given a deferred sentence for failing to perform a timely audit of the 2020 primary election, leading to 1,272 votes not being counted.

In a voluntary interview with law enforcement, Armold said the audit was not performed because it was a long election, and “everyone was tired,” according to a report in the Yukon Progress.

Armold pleaded guilty to the charge of failure to perform duties on June 28.

All of the uncounted votes were from a polling precinct in Mustang. Armold received a plea agreement that included a one-year deferred sentence and a $1,272 fine, one dollar for each vote left uncounted.

Armold was further ordered to pay a $30 victim’s compensation assessment along with court costs.

Canadian County District Attorney Angela Marsee told the Yukon Progress it is not believed the votes would have altered the results of the election, nor was the failure to perform the audit done for fraudulent purposes.

Tags
Local News 2020 ElectionsPrimary Electionsvoting
Peggy Dodd
Peggy Dodd is an intern at KOSU.
See stories by Peggy Dodd
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Support KOSU
Related Content