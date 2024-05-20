© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma severe storms spawn tornadoes, at least 4 injured

By Nyk Daniels
Published May 20, 2024 at 11:11 AM CDT
Structure damage near Hydro, OK from a tornado on May 19, 2024.
Screenshot
/
KOCO 5 News
Structure damage near Hydro, OK from a tornado on May 19, 2024.

At least four people are injured following severe thunderstorms that spawned at least five tornadoes Sunday evening across Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

The storms began in western Oklahoma late in the afternoon, moving into the Oklahoma City metro area late at night.

The National Weather Service reported winds up to 80 mph and baseball-sized hail.

Storm Damage Reports

  • Blaine County Emergency Management reports damage to a nursing home and mobile home in the Hydro area. Two people were injured. Two barns were damaged in Geary.
  • Canadian County Emergency Management reports up to 20 structures received some level of damage in last night’s storms. No injuries are reported.

  • Custer County Emergency Management reports at least 10 homes were damaged between Custer City and Hydro. Three homes were damaged in Butler. Two people were injured. Weatherford Emergency Management, Fire, Police, and EMS assisted with search and rescue efforts.

  • Woods County Emergency Management reports damage to a barn northwest of Alva and power lines down.


The National Weather Service will conduct damage assessments.

Report Storm Damage

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is asking residents impacted by the storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov.

Officials say reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts.

Residents can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey.

Nyk Daniels
Nyk Daniels is KGOU’s Morning Edition host.
