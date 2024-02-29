© 2024 KOSU
Bless you, Oklahoma: Windy weather kicks up tree pollen, wildfire smoke

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published February 29, 2024 at 4:45 AM CST
Eastern redcedar pollen
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
Eastern redcedar pollen

If you’ve been sneezing this week, you’re not alone. Dry, windy weather has made Oklahoma’s air rife with allergens and irritants.

Tree pollen counts across the state have been about as high as they get over the past week. Redcedars and other junipers are the main offenders here, but elms and maples are also doing their part.

After a small reprieve Wednesday and Thursday, pollen counts are expected to shoot back up near their seasonal peak this weekend, according to Pollen.com.

But tree pollen isn’t the only thing affecting air quality— the state Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality health advisoryfor fine smoke particles.

In much of Western Oklahoma, wildfires have made the air unhealthy for sensitive groups, like children, the elderly and people with existing heart or respiratory illnesses. The rest of the state is listed as “moderate” on the DEQ’s air quality index.

Tags
Energy & Environment allergiespollenwildfires
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
