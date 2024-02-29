Bless you, Oklahoma: Windy weather kicks up tree pollen, wildfire smoke

Tree pollen counts across the state have been about as high as they get over the past week. Redcedars and other junipers are the main offenders here, but elms and maples are also doing their part.

After a small reprieve Wednesday and Thursday, pollen counts are expected to shoot back up near their seasonal peak this weekend, according to Pollen.com.

But tree pollen isn’t the only thing affecting air quality— the state Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality health advisoryfor fine smoke particles.

In much of Western Oklahoma, wildfires have made the air unhealthy for sensitive groups, like children, the elderly and people with existing heart or respiratory illnesses. The rest of the state is listed as “moderate” on the DEQ’s air quality index.