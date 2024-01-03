Oklahoma sees continued drought improvement as new year begins

The final drought map of 2023 has been released and Oklahoma is wrapping up the year on a positive note.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows no extreme or exceptional drought to be found across the state.

Severe drought (D2) has decreased to just 3.08%. A week ago it as 4.49%. For comparison, this time last year, nearly 81% of the state was in severe drought or worse.

Moderate drought (D1) has also seen a notable decline, standing at 21.64% this week compared to 26.15% last week.

Additionally, abnormally dry conditions—the lowest drought level—have diminished significantly, now affecting less than half of the state at 46.38%. Just a week ago that number was over 60%.

This shift in drought conditions marks a positive end to the year for Oklahoma. Experts say the wetter weather pattern that El Niño typically brings could help alleviate years-long drought conditions and provide moisture deeper in the soil.

