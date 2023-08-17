5 Oklahoma colleges will get a cyberinfrastructure boost thanks to $1.2 million grant

Some smaller higher education institutions in Oklahoma are going to see a boost in their cyberinfrastructure, thanks to a grant from the National Science Foundation.

Nearly $1.2 million is going to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and a state research network that connects education institutes across Oklahoma. The grant will allow five more institutions to join 21 other public and private colleges and universities around the state.

The extra funds will go toward infrastructure to connect the schools to the OneOklahoma Friction Free Network, which provides a dedicated route to internet and research networks at a much faster speed — that allows researchers to transmit data more quickly.

The network expansion "strengthens collaboration and provides new research and education experiences for faculty and students throughout the state," Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor Allison Garrett said in a statement.

The new members of the network will be Mid-America Christian University, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma State University Biomedical Imaging Center, Rose State College and Western Oklahoma State College.

According to a press release, the new technology is projected to support a wide range of disciplines, like cybersecurity, natural science, nursing, and other STEM-related fields.