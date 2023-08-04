© 2021 KOSU
Business

Tax-free weekend is here for Oklahomans

KOSU | By Peggy Dodd
Published August 4, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT
Tax-free weekend begins Friday, Aug. 4 and ends Sunday, Aug. 6 in Oklahoma.

Articles of clothing under $100 will not have any state, county or municipal sales taxes. The state sales tax is 4.5%, with the county and municipal percentages varying.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission says the weekend benefits consumers and retailers. However, critics argue the weekend isn’t that beneficial to the economy. The Oklahoma Policy Institute estimates the holiday will cost the state $7 million.

Oklahoma is one of 18 states that will hold a tax-free weekend.

Other states, like Tennessee, Texas, Alabama and Florida, have multiple tax-free weekends that include different items. Oklahoma’s tax-free holiday doesn’t apply to school supplies or technology like other states, including Arkansas, Missouri and New Mexico.

Peggy Dodd
Peggy Dodd is an intern at KOSU.
