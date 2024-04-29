Doris Kearns Goodwin shares her late husband's contributions to history

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin‘s late husband Dick Goodwin was a speechwriter for former Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, and former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Her memoir “An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s” is based on material that Goodwin kept from that time.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young spoke with Goodwin about her book at an event at WBUR’s Cityspace recently.

Dick Goodwin and Doris Kearns Goodwin. Nov. 11, 2015. (Courtesy of Deb Colby)

Dick Goodwin and Doris Kearns Goodwin are married in front of 170 guests—family, friends, and colleagues — on Dec. 14, 1975. (Marc Peloquin/Courtesy of Doris Kearns Goodwin)

The assembled members of the Harvard Law Review of 1957–58. Dick is in the center, holding the baton as president. On the far right is Ruth Bader Ginsburg. On the far left, Nancy Boxley, the only two women among the sixty members. (Alfred Brown/Courtesy of Harvard Law School Library, Historical & Special Collections)

Dick Goodwin leans over the desk as President John F. Kennedy works with him on a speech draft. (Jacques Lowe/Courtesy of the Jacques Lowe Estate)

Dick Goodwin and White House aide Bill Moyers peering over President Lyndon B. Johnson’s desk in the Oval Office to see the edits the president is making on a speech draft. In the second picture, Johnson is handing the pages back when the edits were completed, May 4, 1965. (Yoichi Okamoto/Courtesy of LBJ Library)

President Lyndon B. Johnson presents a signing pen from the Voting Rights Act to Dick. August 6, 1965. (Yoichi Okamoto/Courtesy of LBJ Library)

Doris Kearns Goodwin with LBJ in the Oval Office on Nov. 15, 1968.

(Yoichi Okamoto/Courtesy of LBJ Library)

