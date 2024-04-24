Lachlan Cartwright recounts 'catch and kill' at the National Enquirer

The trial of former President Donald Trump will enter its third day on Thursday. Trump is accused of falsifying business records to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election, and at the center of the trial are so-called “catch and kill” payments that the National Enquirer made to keep damaging stories about Trump under wraps.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Lachlan Cartwright, former executive editor with the National Enquirer. Now, he’s a special correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter.

