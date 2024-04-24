© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Black AF History' retells the story of America from the Black perspective

Published April 24, 2024 at 7:40 AM CDT

Find a book excerpt here

In “Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America,” author and political commentator Michael Harriot re-tells the story of America from the perspective and experiences of Black people, casting well-known historical narratives in an entirely new light.

Harriot spoke about the book with host Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now