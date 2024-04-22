When should you retire? Here's how to figure out the right age

Many of us spend our careers wondering what age we will be able to retire at and live comfortably. In recent years, that age and the amount of money needed to do so has fluctuated dramatically.

The number is also very different depending on your requirements: where you live and who you live with. And many are also having to push retirement back after dipping into funds to make ends meet since the pandemic.

Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill On Money” and a CBS News business analyst, joins host Celeste Headlee to help unpack how to find out what your number is and how you can get there.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

