Trump is on trial for allegedly paying off a porn star. Why do Evangelical Christians back him?

Published April 22, 2024 at 8:40 AM CDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

We revisit a conversation with award-winning journalist and authorTim Alberta. He is a staff writer at the Atlantic and author of “The Kingdom, The Power and The Glory: Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism.” He also grew up in the Evangelical Church as the son of a pastor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

