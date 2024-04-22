© 2024 KOSU
Counting trucks in Chicago's communities of color to prove the need for freight electrification

Published April 22, 2024 at 7:33 AM CDT
José Miguel Acosta Córdova and Paulina Vaca stand at the intersection of Pulaski Road and 41st Street in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood. A recent study found that over 24 hours, more than 5,000 trucks and buses pass through this spot. (Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco/WBEZ)
José Miguel Acosta Córdova and Paulina Vaca stand at the intersection of Pulaski Road and 41st Street in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood. A recent study found that over 24 hours, more than 5,000 trucks and buses pass through this spot. (Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco/WBEZ)

Two community groups are counting how many heavy trucks pass through communities of color in Chicago. The data paints a picture of the environmental footprint of tailpipe pollution in these neighborhoods.

A recent study shows that transitioning to electric trucks can save lives and money.

WBEZ’s Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco reports.

Coverage for this story was made possible through a partnership between WBEZ and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

