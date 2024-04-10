© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democrats consider changing course on Israel support

Published April 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
US President Joe Biden joins Israel's Prime Minister for the start of the Israeli war cabinet meeting, in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Miriam Alster/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden joins Israel's Prime Minister for the start of the Israeli war cabinet meeting, in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Miriam Alster/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden told Israel the humanitarian situation in Gaza is unacceptable and an immediate ceasefire is essential.

Meanwhile, U.S. weaponry continues to flow to Israel.

Could Biden back up his tough talk and curtail military aid?

Today, On Point: Democrats consider changing course on Israel support.

Guests

Nancy Cordes, chief White House correspondent at CBS News.

Robert Jimison, congressional reporter at the New York Times.

Josh Paul, non-resident fellow at DAWN (Democracy for the Arab World Now). Former director in the Bureau of Political Military Affairs in the State Department.

Also Featured

Senator Chris Coons, U.S. Senator from Delaware and a member of the Judiciary, Foreign Relations, and Appropriations Committees.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now