Author Philip K. Howard says Americans are in a crisis of human disempowerment.

But he says re-empowerment is possible, and that could lead to a national flourishing.

Today, On Point: Has the United States lost its ‘can-do’ attitude?

Guests

Philip K. Howard, author and attorney. His latest book is “Everyday Freedom: Designing the Framework for a Flourishing Society.”

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Our guest today says the United States has lost its can-do attitude. Philip K. Howard says Americans are in a crisis of human disempowerment. And he says the source dates back to the 1960s, and a series of legal frameworks put into place then, on a wave of cultural and political backlash.

That wave has now crested over the life of every American, he says, all the way from the most politically powerful people in the land to teachers, workers, parents. “Bureaucracy is crushing everyone,” Howard says. “Without individual freedom, the nation has lost its ability to solve problems effectively and efficiently.”

But, Howard insists, within this diagnosis of the problem lies the solution to that problem. And that’s what he offers in his new book, “Everyday Freedom: Designing the Framework for a Flourishing Society.” Philip K. Howard, welcome to On Point.

PHILIP K. HOWARD: Great to be with you, Meghna.

CHAKRABARTI: Let’s start off with an example. You point to teachers in the classroom as paragons of American individuals who have lost their agency.

Why and how?

HOWARD: In so many ways. Because of a mutant view of due process, teachers feel they can’t maintain order in the classroom because they may have to go to a hearing to prove that Johnny threw the pencil first. So the result of that, according to studies that have looked at this, is that they practically exude a sense of a lack of authority, which, of course, many students in the classroom read perfectly.

And so contributes to disorder, which means that none of the students can learn while there’s disorder. There are also bureaucratic vise that’s imposed by the Department of Education and other rules, some sort of strict course plans and such that are in part a reaction to the fact that the teachers’ unions are so powerful that they’ve made it impossible to hold teachers accountable.

So the establishment, the boards of education and such, impose, dictates on how to teach while the teachers’ unions impose requirements to make it impossible to get rid of teachers who are not effective. And so the real teachers in the classroom find themselves basically unable to do what’s needed to be an effective teacher, which is to draw on their character and personality and gain moral authority with their students and interest in the joy of learning.

It’s just a terrible situation.

CHAKRABARTI: So this is a really interesting example and why I wanted to start off with it, because you’ve said a lot of things which I want to explore in much greater detail with you. But it also happens to be one that we have done several shows on, and to your point about teacher disempowerment, in terms of behavior and discipline in the classroom, we received literally a flood of calls from folks in a previous show that said that’s exactly what they experience every day in their classroom.

Your observation there is matched with reality. And similarly, about perhaps restrictions on what and how those things are taught in the classroom, but for different reasons. But I want to play here, Philip, for a moment, one of our listeners. This is Santiago Perez, who’s a college professor in Portland, Oregon, and he told us that some of the courses he teaches are so popular.

SANTIAGO PEREZ: They’re actually split into different sections with different instructors, and he thinks standardizing the way those different sections are taught is actually stifling for teachers.

One of the aspects that I love the most about my work is striving to improve my pedagogical approaches to student engagement and learning outcomes.

Unfortunately, management is very strict in enforcing homogeneity across these sections and sometimes for understandable reasons. However, this means that we are told in detail what and how to teach and even how to assess student learning. This takes much of the joy of teaching, especially when the dictate is peppered with major pedagogical flaws.

This, coupled with very limited opportunities for professional development, greatly stifles creativity and innovation in teaching. Trying to convince management and other instructors to implement changes is next to impossible.

CHAKRABARTI: So that’s Santiago Perez in Portland, Oregon. Now Philip, he definitely, he’s aligned with you there in terms of what he sees as unnecessary restrictions on individuality amongst the different section instructors there in Portland.

But I did hear you aim and fire your arrow directly at teachers’ unions as the cause of this, and to be fair, you’ve written other books that are very critical of unions. A previous book of yours is “Not Accountable, Rethinking the Constitutionality of Public Employee Unions.” But I would say, Philip, that teachers would say, it’s not the unions that are stripping them of individuality and agency in the classroom, it’s much, much higher than that.

It’s the federal government, it’s state governments that decided to make, create a whole culture of accountability testing, of corporatized curriculum, so that state departments of education and even the federal government, they’re the ones who are killing agency and saying, “You have to use this curriculum, you have to teach to this test,” etc.

HOWARD: That’s correct. It’s a downward spiral. So I’ll just start with the solution. The solution is to let teachers actually have agency. To act on their personality, to adapt to the situations before them. Some teachers, most teachers, perhaps, will take advantage of that. And the quality of learning will dramatically increase.

But some teachers will not be good. They just won’t have the knack for it, or they’ve lost their energy. And in those situations, you have to let those teachers go. And the teachers’ unions prevent letting anyone go. There’s near zero accountability, because of the teachers’ unions constraints. So if there were accountability.

And you can have checks and balances to make sure that your accountability is fair, but if there were real accountability, you wouldn’t need all of those bureaucratic requirements that have been imposed by the federal government and such, and some of those were imposed because the misguided people at the top thought they could turn teaching into an assembly line.

You and I and the professor can agree that’s idiotic. And that’s bad. But you can’t go to a situation where the teachers are free, until the ones who are not effective can be let go. So you have to have both sides.

CHAKRABARTI: Why not? But why not, though? Why not just say, “You don’t have to teach to this test.

Go, teachers!” What’s stopping the other bureaucracies from doing that?

HOWARD: People who run organizations want the authority to manage the organizations. And there are more than two ways to do this, but in general, there’s a model of you give people more agency, which is what I recommend.

And then you hold them accountable if they’re not effective. No one will give anyone power if they can’t be accountable. No one will say to a teacher, go into the classroom and teach that the world is flat. There are people who do that, right? Who believe that. So, unbelievably So you have to have accountability.

Accountability is key to any trusting organization and its key not mainly to get rid of bad people. That’s important. It’s key to achieve mutual trust that everyone’s doing their job. Everyone’s meeting the standards of excellence of that organization. And if you take away accountability, then it’s like letting the air out of the balloon.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. I just wanted to jump in because this, I was pushing to get to this detail, Philip, and I appreciate it because what you say in the book is that yes, more individuals definitely need more autonomy in their workplaces, but it has to be matched with accountability. Point very well taken. But it’s also, while it’s a concept that’s clear and has a definable edge to it, in reality, it’s kind of more muddy, right?

Because just to stick with the teachers for another second here, there are at least five states in this country that outright ban collective bargaining from teachers’ unions, right? Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and I’m not sure that any of those states stand out as having, as doing remarkably better than the other 45 states in education.

HOWARD: That’s right. And those states also don’t have accountability, just to be clear. So they don’t have collective bargaining, but the culture of the public service in this country has been influenced by not only collective bargaining, also the political power of the unions, and also frankly, by a kind of a general avoidance of responsibility by people in government.

And so some combination of those things makes it so that teachers in Georgia are also not accountable. And I haven’t seen a study, and I haven’t done a study of why that is. It’s not because of collective bargaining agreements, although there are in states like that often requirements to meet and confer, which is used as a way of achieving the same thing.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. You see this same lack of autonomy in just about every American now, Philip?

HOWARD: It varies by the area, it’s worse in the public sector. Police Derek Chauvin, the policeman who killed George Floyd, was someone who was thought to have a bad record, many complaints against him, but the police commissioner had no authority to terminate him or even to reassign him.

And in Minneapolis, where he was, there were, had been 2,600 complaints, citizen complaints about the police in the prior decade, of which 12 resulted in discipline. The longest, the most severe discipline was a 40-hour suspension. So we’re talking about zero, basically zero accountability in the police department, doctors and nurses spend half their days filling out forms. That’s because of reimbursement bureaucracy. It’s because of obsessive compulsive regulation on privacy and such. And it causes them to burn out.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.