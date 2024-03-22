© 2024 KOSU
How disinformation 'sabotages America'

Published March 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
This photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on November 17, 2023, shows a phone screen showing a social media video marked as an "altered video," in front of a fact-checked image of news anchors where the claim about them was found to be false. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Nearly 40% of Americans say they have no trust in news media, according to a 2023 Gallup poll.

Former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade says disinformation is seeping into every aspect of our political and social lives.

How can we stop it?

Today, On Point: How disinformation ‘sabotages America.’

Guest

Barbara McQuade, law professor at the University of Michigan. Former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Author of “Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America.”

Book Excerpt

 

Excerpt from Attack From Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America by Barbara

McQuade (Seven Stories Press, 2024).

