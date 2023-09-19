© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Tulsa Public Schools administrator charged with felony wire fraud conspiracy

By Hannah France
Published September 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT

The former Tulsa Public School’s administrator at the center of an embezzlement case that surfaced last year was charged on Monday.

Devin Fletcher, Tulsa Public School’s former Chief Learning and Talent Officer, was charged with felony wire fraud conspiracy on Monday.

The charge claims Fletcher along with an unnamed co-conspirator used fraudulent invoices for non-existent consulting services to defraud the school district of at least $600,000.

Fletcher resigned after TPS self-reported the matter in June 2022.

The embezzlement has drawn attention from state officials, including Governor Kevin Stitt, who ordered an audit of the school district. State Superintendent Ryan Walters, has used the case as justification for threatening the district’s accreditation level. He cites low academic performance, inappropriate books in school libraries, financial mismanagement, claims of indoctrination and violations of religious liberty.

As a result, district superintendent Deborah Gist resigned earlier this year. She's been replaced by interim superintendent Ebony Johnson. Monday night, The Tulsa World reports, the Tulsa school board hired a special attorney to help with an impending audit and the continuing criminal probe surrounding Fletcher's case.

* indicates required


Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now