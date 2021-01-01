5 Images
Treasures at the White Hair Memorial
072023_KOSU_WhiteHair-64 (1).jpg
White Hair Memorial Director Tara Damron shows beadwork that's being preserved in Osage County. (Shane Brown / For KOSU)
072023_KOSU_WhiteHair-49.jpg
Director Tara Damron shows off items saved at White Hair Memorial near Ralston. (Shane Brown / For KOSU)
072023_KOSU_WhiteHair-55.jpg
Ornate beadwork can be found among items preserved at White Hair Memorial near Ralston in Osage County. (Shane Brown / For KOSU)
072023_KOSU_WhiteHair-38.jpg
Items saved at White Hair Memorial near Ralston. (Shane Brown / For KOSU)
072023_KOSU_WhiteHair-34.jpg
An Osage Wedding Coat and Hat at White Hair Memorial in Osage County. (Shane Brown / For KOSU)
1/5