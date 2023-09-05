Life Kit
Sundays from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
Life Kit knows everyone needs a little help being a human. From sleep to saving money to parenting and more, we talk to the experts to get the best advice out there. Life Kit is here to help you get it together.
-
Teeth: an owner's manualBrush twice a day. Remember to floss. Visit the dentist twice a year. We know the drill...or maybe not? In this episode, how to take care of your teeth, from finding a good dentist, to home teeth whitening, to the best brushing techniques. This episode originally published on February 27, 2023.
-
How to talk to your parents about their moneyFor many families, there comes a time when it's the kid's turn to take care of their parents. But caretaking is expensive and draining. Make it easier on yourself by talking to your parents ahead of time about their finances, their long-term care plans, and their wishes. In this episode, how to approach your parents, what to ask them, and what to do if they're already experiencing dementia or cognitive decline.
-
Ace Your Freshman Year of CollegeCongratulations! You've been accepted into college. Now you've got to find your way around campus, pick out classes, make new friends, and figure out a plan to graduate — on time. Here's how to make it easier. This episode originally published on September 3, 2019.
-
NPR's Maria Godoy is a self-proclaimed fiber fanatic. She explains how to add fiber to your diet (munch on popcorn!) and provides a grocery list of high-fiber foods that you can print out at home.
-
Giving in to your kid too much can be harmful to their development. Take the 'Test of Four' to examine your relationship with your child — then find out how to say 'no' and enforce rules that stick.
-
What to know about the new COVID boostersUpdated versions of the mRNA vaccines roll out this week. Experts say they offer good protection against current COVID variants. Who should get them, and when's the best time to roll up your sleeve?
-
How to avoid 'lifestyle creep'Making more money tends to lead to spending more money. It's a phenomenon known as "lifestyle creep." Paco de Leon, author of Finance for the People, shares advice on keeping your long-term financial goals in check and fending off the subconscious urge to automatically increase spending when your income increases. This episode originally published on July 14, 2022.
-
Lilian Cheung, a mindful eating lecturer at Harvard, shares helpful tips on how to slow down while eating — including saying 'The 5 Contemplations' by Buddhist master Thích Nhất Hanh.
-
I'm struggling to get my husband to make a family budget with me. Whenever the topic comes up, he completely gets defensive. How do I get him to talk to me about money?
-
An entomologist shares surprising insights about the invasive bug, which is wreaking havoc on crops and trees across 14 U.S. states. Plus: A poster with our facts that you can print out at home.