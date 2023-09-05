How to talk to your parents about their money

For many families, there comes a time when it's the kid's turn to take care of their parents. But caretaking is expensive and draining. Make it easier on yourself by talking to your parents ahead of time about their finances, their long-term care plans, and their wishes. In this episode, how to approach your parents, what to ask them, and what to do if they're already experiencing dementia or cognitive decline.