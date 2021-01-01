Sabrina Tavernise is co-host of “The Daily.”

She started at The New York Times in Moscow in 2000 and spent her first 10 years as a foreign correspondent, based in Russia, Iraq and Pakistan, and in Turkey, where she was the Istanbul bureau chief. In Iraq, she covered civilian casualties and documented the lives of ordinary Iraqis from 2003 to 2007, and was one of the first to identify sectarian cleansing in 2005.

Before joining The Times, Tavernise was a freelance writer in Russia for publications including BusinessWeek. From 1997 to 1999, she worked for Bloomberg News in Moscow.

In 2010, she became a national correspondent covering demographics and was the lead writer for The Times on the Census, capturing major demographic shifts underway in the United States, including in mortality and fertility, race and ethnicity.